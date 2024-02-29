FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Lowered by Analyst

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

