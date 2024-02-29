National Bank Financial Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.47.

B2Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$3.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 319.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

