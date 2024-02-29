FY2024 EPS Estimates for Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Raised by Analyst

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Energy Fuels from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

TSE:EFR opened at C$8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 22.46. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.17.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.87 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 263.29% and a return on equity of 31.99%.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

