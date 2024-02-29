Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $21.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

BAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Bandwidth Trading Up 51.8 %

BAND opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $472.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $51,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $817,391.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,564 shares of company stock worth $89,061 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 6,489.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 707,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 582,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 347.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 492,996 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

