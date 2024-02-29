Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00 to $3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -3.0% to UNCH yr/yr or $7.206 billion to $7.429 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.350 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.9 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $48.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

