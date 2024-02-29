Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $14.93 Per Share

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Valmont Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $14.93 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.55 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $211.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $335.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

