FY2024 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance
70489 has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$25.67.
70489 (PAA.TO) Cuts Dividend
About 70489 (PAA.TO)
Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.
See Also
