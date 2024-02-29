Fiera Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Fiera Capital Trading Up 6.1 %

FSZ stock opened at C$7.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$683.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.95.

Institutional Trading of Fiera Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 493.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 86,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fiera Capital by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fiera Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.57.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

