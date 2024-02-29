Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of GOGL opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

