Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.403 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$64.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.38. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$43.23 and a 12 month high of C$70.61.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

