Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.403 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Ovintiv Stock Performance
Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$64.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.38. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$43.23 and a 12 month high of C$70.61.
About Ovintiv
