Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRZN. B. Riley cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

