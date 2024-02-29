Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Flushing Financial has a payout ratio of 69.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Flushing Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

FFIC opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.84 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $106,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $771,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth $199,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,207.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

