Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,367,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after buying an additional 2,037,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $17,477,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 43.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,188,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 972,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

