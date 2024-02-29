Uniti Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,363,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 384,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,844,000 after acquiring an additional 310,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,088,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 456,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

