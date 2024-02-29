Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.53.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Lennar alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $153.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $4,665,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.