Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Enlight Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENLT stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 29.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

