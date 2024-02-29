Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised by Zacks Research

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Fortinet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Fortinet stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

