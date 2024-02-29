Wedbush Comments on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $191.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,001 shares of company stock worth $586,231 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.