Nano (XNO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.87 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $196.70 million and $12.87 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,788.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00131529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.79 or 0.00491929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00048342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.06 or 0.00223124 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00046973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00134101 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

