William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 4.47%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $93.90 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $113.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $82,229.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,538 shares of company stock worth $1,719,623. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

