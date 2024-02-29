STAAR Surgical Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for STAAR Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 156,734 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $4,463,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,764,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,569,770.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 167,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

