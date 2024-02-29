Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lifted by Analyst

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PACCAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $111.37 on Thursday. PACCAR has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $112.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in PACCAR by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after buying an additional 166,628 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after buying an additional 328,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.9% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

