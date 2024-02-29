Zacks Research Comments on First American Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for First American Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FAF. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

NYSE FAF opened at $57.45 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

