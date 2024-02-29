Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copa in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.61 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $96.99 on Thursday. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Copa’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Copa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Copa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

