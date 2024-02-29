Syscoin (SYS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $20.40 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $141.56 million and approximately $20.40 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,788.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.79 or 0.00491929 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00046973 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00134101 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Syscoin Coin Profile
Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 780,282,326 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.
Syscoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
