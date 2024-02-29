Short Interest in Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Grows By 322.2%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Aryzta Trading Down 0.6 %
Aryzta stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Aryzta has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.
Aryzta Company Profile
