Short Interest in Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Grows By 322.2%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Aryzta Trading Down 0.6 %

Aryzta stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Aryzta has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Get Aryzta alerts:

Aryzta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.