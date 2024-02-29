Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aurubis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. Aurubis has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Aurubis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.5081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

