Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) to Issue $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Lloyds Banking Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,480,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 95,471 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,004,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 549,417 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 155,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,243,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

