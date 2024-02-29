Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 315.4% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$8.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.50 and a twelve month high of C$8.92.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
