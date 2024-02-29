BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of DHF opened at $2.34 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- What is a Dividend King?
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What is a Special Dividend?
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.