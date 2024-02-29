BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of DHF opened at $2.34 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

