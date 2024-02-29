NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $985.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Tigress Financial from $790.00 to $985.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $776.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $614.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.40. NVIDIA has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.