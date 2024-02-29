Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL)

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.25. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 139.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Societal CDMO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Societal CDMO

Shares of SCTL stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.07. Societal CDMO has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCTL. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 14.5% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 10,126,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,092 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 47.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 155,997 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 174.5% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 938,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 596,883 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 27.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,526,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Societal CDMO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Societal CDMO

(Get Free Report)

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.