Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.66.

COF stock opened at $137.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average of $114.10. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

