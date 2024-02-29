Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,588 shares of company stock worth $4,161,354. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,158 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,087,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,571 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,426,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,720,000 after acquiring an additional 49,805 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

