Holley’s (HLLY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $509.84 million, a P/E ratio of 143.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. Holley has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

