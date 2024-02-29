Barclays Cuts Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target to $22.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Price Performance

OII stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 287,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,461,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,180,000 after acquiring an additional 246,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 640,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 357,490 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.