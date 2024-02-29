Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Raised to $40.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAH. TheStreet cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.83. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

