BMO Capital Markets Cuts Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $3.25

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STEM. Guggenheim lowered shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $425.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $64,563.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,814 shares in the company, valued at $877,500.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $31,954.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,715 shares of company stock worth $368,948. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 106.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after buying an additional 3,271,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,405,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Stem by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,438 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after buying an additional 2,002,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Stem by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

