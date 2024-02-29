Permian Resources Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Permian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Permian Resources to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 4.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,256,577 shares of company stock valued at $107,573,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after buying an additional 19,847,358 shares in the last quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC now owns 21,048,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at about $69,964,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $59,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

