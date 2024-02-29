Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $66.42 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $143.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAP

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.