Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:DBI)

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95.
About Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
