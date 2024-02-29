Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target at $109.74

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.59.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

BMRN opened at $88.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.90.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

