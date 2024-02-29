Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Raised to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations stock opened at $70.43 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $423,896.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,195,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $423,896.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,195,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Power Integrations by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,476,000 after acquiring an additional 535,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,392,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Power Integrations by 250.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,274,000 after acquiring an additional 492,905 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,467,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Power Integrations by 49.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,650 shares during the period.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

