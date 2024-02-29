Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.15.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. Premier has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.55 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Premier by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,213,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,805,000 after buying an additional 199,702 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

