Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $21,993,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $304.12 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $304.12. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.