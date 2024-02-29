TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 856,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 554,309 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 2.42. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

