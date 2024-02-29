Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Director Sells $65,112.39 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $473,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $199.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.73. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.25 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.