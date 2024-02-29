United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research firms have commented on UCBI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCBI opened at $25.56 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

