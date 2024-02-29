Analysts Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT at $39.17

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trupanion

Trupanion Price Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 159.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,232,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,386 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 91,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 13.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.