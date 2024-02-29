Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $396.00.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Watsco Stock Up 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco stock opened at $395.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.12. Watsco has a twelve month low of $284.05 and a twelve month high of $433.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

